Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,171 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89,086 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

