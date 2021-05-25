Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.73.

PFE opened at $39.81 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

