Phala Network Price Reaches $0.66 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $116.92 million and $26.05 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00964556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.85 or 0.09922962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.