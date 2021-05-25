Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 156,418 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 139.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,418 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.