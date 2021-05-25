Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-$43.32 million.

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.68. 6,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.