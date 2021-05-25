Photronics (PLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.14-0.20 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.14-0.20 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. On average, analysts expect Photronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $860.13 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.