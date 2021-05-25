PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Receives $2.93 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,830,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,804,652 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 124,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,788. The company has a market capitalization of $85.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

