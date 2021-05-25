PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 129,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 182,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 51,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $549,220.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,589,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,571.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 348,724 shares of company stock worth $3,643,079 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 167,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 642,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000.

