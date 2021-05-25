Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PNFP stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,496,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

