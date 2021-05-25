Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNBE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.54.

Shares of KNBE stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

