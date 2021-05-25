Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $126.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $126.95.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

