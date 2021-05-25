Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.29. 6,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 16,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Pipestone Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pipestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pipestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.