Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLZ.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN opened at C$4.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.76. The company has a market cap of C$412.29 million and a PE ratio of -578.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$4.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,999.43%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

