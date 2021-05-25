Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,750

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on POLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Polymetal International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,811 ($23.66).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.39) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.54. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,820 shares of company stock worth $5,795,220.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

