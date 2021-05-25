Power Ledger Hits Market Cap of $108.82 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a market cap of $108.82 million and $4.50 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Power Ledger Coin Profile

POWR is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official website is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

