Primas (PST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.86 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0353 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $17.21 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primas has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.00466853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010936 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

