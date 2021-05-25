Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

