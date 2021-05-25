Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 497,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,707 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 258,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,574,000 after acquiring an additional 58,956 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

