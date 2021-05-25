Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPNG opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

