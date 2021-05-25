Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

CPNG opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)

Comments


