Primecoin Price Down 11.1% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $504,665.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,348,599 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

