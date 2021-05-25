Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PRVA. Truist started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $32.32 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

