Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $176.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist cut Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $171.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.47. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after buying an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $69,388,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,453,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,886,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 1,108.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after purchasing an additional 302,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Proofpoint by 24.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Comments


