ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PUMP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

