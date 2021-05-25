PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.50 million-$253.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.50 million.PROS also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.210 EPS.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 424,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.67. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $508,151.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

