Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $451,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

