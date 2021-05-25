Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,515 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

