PRW Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 1.5% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $17.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,244.14. 65,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,335. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,156.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1,153.96. The firm has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $685.00 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

