PRW Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

PRW Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

In related news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $224.27. 68,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,761,614. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.23 and a 1-year high of $228.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

