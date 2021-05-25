Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $26.73.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (GZPFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.