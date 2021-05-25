Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 25th, 2021

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-$105.51 million.

Shares of Puxin stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 11,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.63. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit