Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.92 million-$105.51 million.

Shares of Puxin stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 11,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.63. Puxin has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Puxin alerts:

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Puxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.