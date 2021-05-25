Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,913,515 MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,913,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in MRC Global by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.54. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MRC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.