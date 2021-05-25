Pzena Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 24.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,407 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $48,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 292,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 104,561 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 271,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 95,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $2,414,921.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

