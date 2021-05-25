Pzena Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,454 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $32,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,198,558 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $33.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

