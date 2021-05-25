Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

