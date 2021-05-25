Pzena Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

