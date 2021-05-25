Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Great Ajax Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AJX)

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Great Ajax in a research report issued on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Great Ajax stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 826,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 229,109 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 69.8% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Ajax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

