Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Reduced by Analyst

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $215.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

