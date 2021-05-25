Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

L Brands stock opened at $66.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.