Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Target Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Target in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

TGT stock opened at $225.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $228.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,007,373,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock worth $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

