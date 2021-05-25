QAD (QADA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

QADA opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.25 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QADA. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

