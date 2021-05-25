QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 370 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 407.33 ($5.32).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.42) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 355.20 ($4.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 332.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 309.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

