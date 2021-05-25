QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.