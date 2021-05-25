Quantum (QMCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $9.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $493.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

Get Quantum alerts:

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.