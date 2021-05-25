Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 12,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$227,305.75.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,596.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,050.36.

On Friday, May 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,804.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,877.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,551.61.

On Monday, May 3rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,436.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,565.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,103.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,871.22.

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

TSE QTRH remained flat at $C$2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,053. The company has a market cap of C$271.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.77 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

