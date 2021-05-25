Qubitica (QBIT) Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be purchased for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Qubitica

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

