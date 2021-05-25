QuickSwap (QUICK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.92 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $128.23 million and $7.92 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $802.67 or 0.02103682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00056728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00355354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00182517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003832 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.14 or 0.00828563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

