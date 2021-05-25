RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.70 million, a PE ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. As a group, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

