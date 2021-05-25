Ragnarok (RAGNA) Hits One Day Volume of $23.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 67.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $11,812.32 and $23.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00359141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00187162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003923 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00034429 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.00835959 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.