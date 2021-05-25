Raphaël Beaudoin Sells 10,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

Shares of TSE:AYA traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. 175,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,684. The company has a market capitalization of C$728.02 million and a PE ratio of -337.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.89.

A number of research firms have commented on AYA. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

