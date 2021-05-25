Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $115,756.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $115,756.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,108.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.24 or 0.07014774 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $717.10 or 0.01881710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00476040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00202418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $245.45 or 0.00644091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.16 or 0.00454372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.12 or 0.00380797 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,360,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

